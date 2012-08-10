KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 10 Gusty sea winds rose on Friday at the PGA Championship to pose a tricky test for the second-round field at the final major of the season.

Sweden's Carl Pettersson, who shot a six-under-par 66 in the opening round is not due to tee-off until 1800 GMT (1400 local) and he will be hoping the winds have died down for the later groups.

But Pettersson and other early leaders, including Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy who shot a five-under 67 on Thursday, could face delays with rain and possibly thunderstorms on the way.

The weather forecast predicts a 60 percent chance of rain with chances of thunderstorms and winds of around 25-30 miles per hour.

Four-times PGA Championship winner Tiger Woods, who produced a solid 69 in his first round, is due to tee-off at 1340 local.

On Thursday, 44 players broke par on the longest layout to stage a major championship, making the most of conditions softened by heavy rain earlier in the week. The average score was 73.42.

The Ocean Course is 7,676-yard long and features plenty of sand as it winds its way along the South Carolina coastline. (Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Mark Meadows)