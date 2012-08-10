By Simon Evans
| KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 10 Gusty sea
winds rose on Friday at the PGA Championship to pose a tricky
test for the second-round field at the final major of the
season.
Sweden's Carl Pettersson, who shot a six-under-par 66 in the
opening round is not due to tee-off until 1800 GMT (1400 local)
and he will be hoping the winds have died down for the later
groups.
But Pettersson and other early leaders, including Northern
Ireland's Rory McIlroy who shot a five-under 67 on Thursday,
could face delays with rain and possibly thunderstorms on the
way.
The weather forecast predicts a 60 percent chance of rain
with chances of thunderstorms and winds of around 25-30 miles
per hour.
Four-times PGA Championship winner Tiger Woods, who produced
a solid 69 in his first round, is due to tee-off at 1340 local.
On Thursday, 44 players broke par on the longest layout to
stage a major championship, making the most of conditions
softened by heavy rain earlier in the week. The average score
was 73.42.
The Ocean Course is 7,676-yard long and features plenty of
sand as it winds its way along the South Carolina coastline.
(Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Mark Meadows)