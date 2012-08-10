* Swede Petterson hangs on to slim lead
* Woods lurks just one stroke behind at the turn
* Singh grinds out a 69 in gusting winds
By Simon Evans
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina, Aug 10 As strong
winds swirled across the Carolina coastline, Tiger Woods pushed
himself into contention at the PGA Championship, trailing leader
Carl Petterson by a shot midway through Friday's second round.
Only a bogey on the par-three eighth stopped Woods from
reaching the turn level with pacesetting Swede Petterson.
Woods, a four-time PGA Championship winner, was in fine form
with his putter -- he one-putted three of his first four holes,
including twice for birdie.
The former world number one almost chipped in for birdie on
the par-four ninth but the ball settled on the edge of the cup
and he had to settle for par.
Petterson, the overnight leader who began the day at six
under, held a one-stroke lead after eight holes after mixing two
bogeys with a birdie.
Adding, along with Woods, to the retro-feel of the
leaderboard, twice PGA winner Vijay Singh posted an impressive
three-under-par 69 to set the clubhouse lead.
The 49-year-old Fijian, champion in 1998 and 2004, was one
of the few players to cope well with the winds as he finished at
four under for the tournament.
"Nobody is used to winds like this," three-times major
winner Singh told reporters after mixing five birdies with three
bogeys.
"You're contending for a major but we didn't expect wind
like this. These are really strong winds.
"Yeah, I love contending in the majors, but you just contend
with yourself and try to make a score if you can."
Japan's Ryo Ishikawa was three under at the turn of his
round, as was Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and defending
champion Keegan Bradley.
Among those whose scorecards were battered by the winds was
British Open champion Ernie Els of South Africa, who carded a
75, and Americans Rickie Fowler and Hunter Mahan, who struggled
to matching 80s.
Australian Adam Scott was one of those unable to break par
in the challenging conditions - he made a three-over 75 on
Friday after a 68 in more amiable circumstances on Thursday.
"It's very tough, I think I played pretty well. I consider
75 kind of a par round of golf out there today. It's really
every tough. I'm not disappointed with 75," he said.
Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell, who came into the
tournament highly fancied after some good recent form, followed
an opening 68 with a 76.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Meadows and Mark
Lamport-Stokes)