By Ben Everill
| NORTON, Massachusetts
NORTON, Massachusetts Aug 31 Tiger Woods
produced a stunning surge in the opening round of the Deutsche
Bank Championship on Friday, firing a seven-under 64 to share
the early clubhouse lead with fellow American Jeff Overton.
The 14-times major champion played his first eight holes in
two-under par before carding six consecutive birdies to lead by
as many as four shots at one stage in the second of the PGA
Tour's four lucrative FedExCup playoff events.
"I played really well today. I hit a lot of good shots, and
on top of that I putted well at the same time ... it was a nice
little combination," said Woods, who made five birdies from 12
feet or longer. "I hit the ball well enough to probably shoot
maybe one or two more."
Australia's John Senden and South African Louis Oosthuizen
were two shots back after carding matching five-under 66s while
big names Luke Donald, Dustin Johnson and Ian Poulter were among
five players in the clubhouse a further shot back.
Woods, the 2006 champion at this event, played the back nine
first and wasted little time making a move.
After his tee shot at the par-three 11th landed 12 feet from
the hole, Woods coolly drained the birdie putt for some early
confidence on the greens. Two holes later Woods sank a 19-footer
that put him at two-under par.
He came within inches of an eagle from 42 feet on the 18th
but took the birdie, the first of six on the trot, including a
12-footer on his 11th hole and a 15-footer on his 12th.
The heat dissipated a little over his final four holes as
Woods missed a chance for a seventh consecutive birdie before
scrambling for pars on the seventh and eighth holes.
The only blemish of the day for Woods came on the last hole
when he overcooked his approach shot at the par-four ninth and
failed to get up and down.
Overton did his best to keep pace and, after going two-under
through 11 holes, put together his own birdie binge by closing
out his round with six birdies over the final seven holes to
join Woods atop the leaderboard.
"It makes the game easy whenever you putt well," said
Overton. "Unfortunately the last three months I think it's
probably been the worst I've ever putted in my life.
"I've seen three different putting instructors over the last
five weeks, and I think at the PGA (Championship) I three-putted
like five times or something, and it was just horrible.
"And then today for some reason all the hard work that I've
been putting into it paid off, and I was able to clean the ball
up around the hole."
The leading 70 players on the FedExCup points list after
this event advance to the BMW Championship, with the top 30 then
advancing to the Tour Championship finale in Atlanta where the
overall points winner pockets a $10 million bonus.
(Editing by Frank Pingue)