* Woods fires six consecutive birdies in opening round
* Noh takes over lead with his lowest score of the year
By Ben Everill
NORTON, Massachusetts, Aug 31 Tiger Woods
produced a stunning surge in the opening round of the Deutsche
Bank Championship on Friday but was overshadowed by 21-year-old
South Korean Noh Seung-yul, who rocketed to a one-shot lead.
Noh tore apart the TPC Boston course with a bogey-free
nine-under-par 62 that left him one shot clear of American Chris
Kirk in the second of the PGA Tour's four FedExCup playoff
events.
Woods, Jeff Overton and Ryan Moore were tied in third place
after the American trio shot matching 64s while world number one
Rory McIlroy and American Bryce Molder were a further shot back.
Woods had earlier set the Boston crowds alight with a birdie
blitz reminiscent of his glory days.
The 14-times major champion played his first eight holes in
two-under par before carding six consecutive birdies to lead by
as many as four shots at one stage.
"I played really well today. I hit a lot of good shots, and
on top of that I putted well at the same time ... it was a nice
little combination," said Woods, who made five birdies from 12
feet or longer. "I hit the ball well enough to probably shoot
maybe one or two more."
Woods, the 2006 champion at this event, played the back nine
first and wasted little time making a move.
After his tee shot at the par-three 11th landed 12 feet from
the hole, Woods coolly drained the birdie putt for some early
confidence on the greens. Two holes later Woods sank a 19-footer
that put him at two-under par.
He came within inches of an eagle from 42 feet on the 18th
but took the birdie, the first of six on the trot, including a
12-footer on his 11th hole and a 15-footer on his 12th.
EFFORTLESS BIRDIES
The heat dissipated a little over his final four holes as
Woods missed a chance for a seventh consecutive birdie before
scrambling for pars on the seventh and eighth holes.
The only blemish of the day for Woods came on the last hole
when he overcooked his approach shot at the par-four ninth and
failed to get up and down.
Noh, a rookie on the U.S. Tour, shot his lowest score of the
year with seemingly effortless birdies and was not afraid to
admit that he did so while trying to copy Woods's swing.
The South Korean works with Woods's Canadian swing coach
Sean Foley and often tries to mimic the former world number
one's mechanics after looking at photos of his childhood idol.
"Sometimes (Foley) sends photos to me by text, like Justin
Rose's swing, and then Hunter (Mahan) and Tiger's swing
sometimes gets sent to me, and then he says to look at the three
guys' swing, and then think about myself and then try to do it
myself, so that's a good thing," said Noh.
"Everything was good today. Swing, putting, everything was
great today. I'm just trying to make the Tour Championship
points, but hopefully finish at the top five."
The leading 70 players on the FedExCup points list after
this event advance to the BMW Championship, with the top 30 then
advancing to the Tour Championship finale in Atlanta where the
overall points winner pockets a $10 million bonus.
