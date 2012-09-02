By Ben Everill
NORTON, Massachusetts, Sept 2 South African
Louis Oosthuizen produced a tournament record birdie blitz to
take control of the Deutsche Bank Championship during Sunday's
third round, leaving the highly fancied Rory McIlroy and Tiger
Woods in his wake.
Oosthuizen reeled off nine birdies on his way to an
eight-under 63, including a tournament record seven in a row
from the fourth, to move to 19 under par for the tournament.
It left the 2010 British Open champion three shots clear of
McIlroy, who returned a tidy 67 to sit alone in second and in
striking distance at 16-under.
Woods managed a 68 to move into tie for third with fellow
American and Ryder Cup hopeful Dustin Johnson (65) at 13-under.
"It was obviously probably the start anyone would dream of
on that front nine," Oosthuizen, who went out in a course record
29, told reporters. "I made everything, so you get those days
where you just look at a putt and you hole it."
Oosthuizen started his charge with a tap in birdie on the
par five second hole before his game went white hot on the
fourth.
He coaxed in a seven-foot birdie putt on the drivable par
four to start his blitz.
The 29-year-old drained back-to-back 20-foot birdies on five
and six to take the outright lead and when he knocked in a
five-footer on the seventh he led by three.
The 2012 Masters runner-up kept the streak alive with a
42-foot bomb on the eighth and impressed when a 23-footer went
down on the ninth for an opening 29, a course record for TPC
Boston.
The seventh and final birdie of the streak came a hole later
when a pinpoint approach left him with a short putt to move six
clear of McIlroy.
The South African cooled off on the back nine stringing
together six pars before collecting the only bogey of his day on
the 17th thwarting any thoughts of a course record 61.
Oosthuizen finished off his spectacular round with a curling
12-foot birdie on the final hole putting him in position to
claim his first victory on American soil.
"I've put myself in great spots this year, had a good chance
at Houston, had a good chance at Augusta, a few other
tournaments, WGC earlier," Oosthuizen said. "I'm just going to
keep on doing what I'm doing.
"The more I'm in the position on the back nine on Sunday, or
in this case on a Monday, then it's going to happen sooner or
later.
"I'm just going to keep on plodding on."
McIlroy, who had increased his overnight lead from one to
two with birdies on the opening two holes, found himself six
back through 10 despite carding just one bogey.
But the world number one clawed back into contention with
four birdies and just one more bogey over the last eight holes.
"You think going out with a one-shot lead and shooting
four-under par, that you might still be in the lead going into
the last day but Louis put on a display out there," McIlroy
said. "It was great to watch.
"Louis is the sort of player that can do that. He's very
explosive, and he didn't really put a foot wrong today."
Woods managed four birdies on Sunday with a lone bogey,
leaving him six back with a mountain to climb in the final round
to claim a fourth win of the year.
"I'm going to have to put together one of those rounds,"
Woods said. "It won't surprise me if somebody shoots eight or
nine under par tomorrow because of where the pin locations are.
"Somebody is going to go out there and do it.
"It may be early, it may be late, who knows, but hopefully I
am one of those guys."
(Editing by Steve Keating in Toronto)