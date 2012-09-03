By Ben Everill
| NORTON, Massachusetts, Sept 3
NORTON, Massachusetts, Sept 3 World number one
Rory McIlroy clinched his fifth PGA Tour title, and second in
three starts, with a one-shot victory over South Africa's Louis
Oosthuizen at the Deutsche Bank Championship on Monday.
McIlroy, who began the round three shots back of Oosthuizen,
fired a four-under 67 in the final round for a 20-under 264 that
handed the 23-year-old Northern Irishman the second of the PGA
Tour's four FedExCup playoff events.
Oosthuizen (71), who trailed McIlroy by three shots with six
holes to play at the TPC Boston, finished alone in second while
former world number on Tiger Woods (66) was alone in third a
further shot back.
The win was McIlroy's third of the season and first since
the last month's PGA Championship and put him level with Woods
for the most wins on the PGA Tour this season.
(Editing by Frank Pingue)