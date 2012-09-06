By Steve Keating
| CARMEL, Indiana, Sept 6
CARMEL, Indiana, Sept 6 World number one Rory
McIlroy birdied his final two holes to earn a four-way share of
the clubhouse lead in the first round of the BMW Championship on
Thursday while playing partner Tiger Woods was a shot back.
McIlroy, fresh off his win at the Deutsche Bank Championship
on Monday, mixed an eagle, seven birdies and a lone bogey for an
eight-under 64 at Crooked Stick Golf Club that put him atop the
leaderboard with Americans Webb Simpson and Bo Van Pelt and
Canadian Graham DeLaet.
Van Pelt, who failed to land a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup
team this week, may have had captain Davis Love III rethinking
his picks after a bogey-free round while Simpson, an automatic
selection to the squad, was equally impressive, particularly on
the back nine stringing together four consecutive birdies from
the 14th.
Woods and McIlroy, the only players with three PGA Tour wins
this season, were paired together and offered fans an intriguing
side-by-side comparison of golf's two most intriguing figures.
Joined by American Nick Watney, the threesome garnered most
of the attention from spectators on a sweltering hot day in the
American Midwest as Woods and McIlroy went toe-to-toe producing
a scintillating display of quality shot making.
While Northern Ireland's McIlroy and American Woods will do
battle later this month for national honours at the Ryder Cup it
was each man for himself on Thursday as an elite field of 70
players are vying for one of 30 spots in the Sept. 20-23 Tour
Championship finale in Atlanta where the overall points winner
gets a $10 million bonus.
McIlroy, in top form after winning two of his last three
starts, arrived at the PGA Tour's penultimate FedExCup playoff
event leading the points standings.
(Editing by Frank Pingue)