Golf-Five players to watch at the U.S. Masters
April 3 Five players to watch in this week's U.S. Masters at Augusta, Georgia:
NORTON, Massachusetts, Sept 1 American Jason Dufner fired six birdies in his opening 10 holes to grab the lead, at 16-under par, during the third round at the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston on Sunday.
After rain washed out the morning session, Dufner got off to a flying start with birdies on three of his opening four holes.
This year's PGA Championship winner enjoyed a one stroke lead over overnight leader Sergio Garcia of Spain, American Roberto Castro, Sweden's Henrik Stenson and Canada's Graham DeLaet.
DeLaet was in outstanding form, eight-under through 16 holes despite making a bogey on his opening hole.
April 3 It took Jordan Spieth nine minutes and 57 seconds to complete the 12th hole in the final round at the 2016 Masters, a short chunk of time that still feels surreal to the man who called the action live for a global television audience.
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 3 Danny Willett is hoping to slip under the radar once again as he bids to retain the U.S. Masters title following his dramatic and surprising victory at Augusta last year.