By Simon Evans

NORTON, Massachusetts, Sept 1 Spain's Sergio Garcia held a two-stroke lead after the third round of the Deutsche Bank Championship on Sunday after a fine six-under par 65 at a wet TPC Boston.

Sweden's Henrik Stenson's 66 took him within two shots of Garcia while Canada's Graham DeLaet produced a sparkling, nine-under round of 62 to sit three strokes behind Garcia along with American Steve Stricker (63).

DeLaet's score was the best of the week and follows his impressive tie for second at the Barclays last week.

American Jason Dufner, who fired six birdies in his opening 10 holes, was unable to build on his excellent start, but his 66 left him four strokes behind Garcia on 14-under par alongside compatriot Roberto Castro (68).

After enjoying much of the limelight for the first two rounds, where they were grouped together, world number one Tiger Woods and British Open champion Phil Mickelson had disappointing days.

Mickelson's second straight even-par round left him 11 strokes behind Garcia after he made three bogeys on the back nine.

Woods shot a one-over 72 on a course that was still offering plenty of opportunities for a low score and was tied in 47th place on six-under for the tournament after finding the fairway just seven times in his round.

Rain washed out the morning session and players were allowed to lift, clean and place their balls.

