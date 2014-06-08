(Updates to end of day)

June 7 Ben Crane retained a four-stroke lead when play was halted for the day early in the third round at the weather-plagued FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis on Saturday.

American Crane completed just six holes, picking up one stroke to improve to 13-under at the TPC Southwind before nearby thunderstorms stopped play for the third consecutive day.

Competition will resume at 7am local time on Sunday, and officials expect to start the final round late in the morning, which means 72 holes will be completed before darkness, provided there are no more delays.

Most of the players who are also in the field for next week's U.S. Open in North Carolina will be hoping for a Sunday finish so they can arrive at Pinehurst No. 2 on time, though Phil Mickelson did not seem bothered either way.

"I think the best way to get ready for (the) Open is to get in contention, have an opportunity to win, and if that goes into Monday so be it," the five-time major champion told reporters.

"Once that's done all I have to do is get my game sharp. Having the tournament go to Monday, even Tuesday, is not detrimental, I don't think."

Mickelson, who needs to win the U.S. Open to complete the career grand slam of golf's four majors, was eight strokes behind Crane after parring all nine holes he completed of his third round.

Crane had a 28-hour wait between the end of his second round and the start of the third, but did not have to while away his time in a cramped hotel room, having rented a spacious house next to the course for the week.

He started the third round with a four-stroke lead and a 20-foot birdie at the first hole was an ideal tonic, though he could do no better than par the next five holes.

Fellow American Troy Merritt picked up two shots in seven holes to move into second place on nine-under, with compatriot Peter Malnati in third position at eight-under after seven holes. (Writing by Andrew Both; editing by Tony Jimenez / Ian Ransom)