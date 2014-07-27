July 27 Tim Clark stormed home with five late birdies to overtake Jim Furyk and win the Canadian Open by one stroke in Montreal on Sunday.

South African Clark recovered from a bogey at the opening hole to card five-under-par 65 at Royal Montreal.

He finished on 17-under 263, notching just his second victory on the PGA Tour in which he has 12 runner-up placings.

Third round leader Furyk shot 69 for second place on 16-under.

He missed a 15-foot birdie putt at the final hole, continuing a frustrating run of near-misses since his 16th and most recent tour victory nearly four years ago. (Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina)