Aug 2 Spaniard Sergio Garcia carded a three-under-par 67 to lead Rory McIlroy by three strokes after the third round at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Saturday.

Garcia, who tied the course record with a 61 on Friday, was solid rather than spectacular as he posted a 14-under 196 total with one round left at Firestone Country Club in Arkon, Ohio.

Northern Irishman McIlroy, who edged Garcia to win the British Open two weeks ago, shot a 66 to jump into second place on 11-under.

Marc Leishman was five strokes behind in third place, while fellow Australian and world number one Adam Scott was among a group six shots back.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)