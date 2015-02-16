Feb 15 Brandt Snedeker broke clear of the field with a closing five-under-par 67 to win the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am by three strokes on Sunday.

Snedeker recorded just one bogey in 72 holes to finish at 22-under 265 and clinch his second victory in three years at the storied event on California's Monterey Peninsula.

It was his seventh victory on the PGA Tour and it earned the 34-year-old from Tennessee a spot in the Masters in April, an event he was not previously exempt for.

Fellow American Nick Watney (69) claimed second place on 19-under, while overnight leader Jim Furyk (74) faded to equal seventh with another final round disappointment.

He has failed to convert a 54-hole lead into victory nine consecutive times.

