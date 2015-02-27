PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida Feb 27 World number one Rory McIlroy faced a battle to make the cut at the Honda Classic at PGA National on Friday, reaching the turn at five over-par for the tournament.

Heavy rain leading to standing water on the greens caused delays of over two hours on Friday morning but when play did resume, McIlroy found it hard going.

The Northern Irishman, who shot a three-over 73 on Thursday, bogeyed his first hole, the par-4 10th and then made another bogey after finding water on the 18th.

The cut is projected for three over-par. McIlroy has not missed a cut since the Irish Open in 2014.

He has been in good form recently, finishing in the top two in five of his last six tournaments including victory in Dubai earlier this month.

Overnight leader Jim Herman, the journeyman American who shot a 65 on Thursday, was scheduled to start later in the day. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Gene cherry)