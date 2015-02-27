(Adds McIlroy quotes)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida Feb 27 World number one Rory McIlroy was set to miss the cut at the Honda Classic after shooting a four-over 74 in his second round on Friday to leave him at seven over-par for the tournament.

Heavy rain leading to standing water on the greens caused delays of over two hours on Friday morning but when play did resume, McIlroy found it hard going in the Champion Course's notorious winds.

The Northern Irishman, playing in his first PGA Tour event of the year, bogeyed his first hole, the par-4 10th, and then made another bogey after finding water on the 18th.

After a birdie on the par-3 fifth hole he closed out his round with three bogeys from the last four holes.

The cut is projected for three over-par and while it may change before the leaders finish their rain-delayed round on Saturday, McIlroy can safely pack his bags.

"I'm pissed off. I don't like missing cuts. You want to be playing on the weekend, and I'm not going to be playing which is not nice," said McIlroy.

McIlroy had not missed a cut since the Irish Open in June 2014 and his last missed cut in the States was at the U.S. Open in 2012.

He has been in outstanding form, finishing in the top two in five of his last six tournaments including victory in Dubai earlier this month.

"I guess after coming off a three-week break, I felt, I wouldn't say rusty, but just not quite on top of my game yesterday," McIlroy said.

"And then today I felt like I was trying to get something going and couldn't. Coming off three weeks off and playing in conditions like these, it sort of shows you where your game's at. I've just got to regroup and put some work in and get ready for Miami next week," he said.

McIlroy will be assured four rounds in Miami in the limited field at the WGC-Cadillac Championship in Doral.

Overnight leader Jim Herman, the journeyman American who shot a 65 on Thursday, was scheduled to start later in the day.