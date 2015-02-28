Feb 28 Ireland's Padraig Harrington held the lead at the end of the delayed second round of the Honda Classic on Saturday after shooting a four-under-par round of 66 at PGA National.

Harrington, a three-time major championship winner, has slumped to 297th in the world rankings and has not won on either the PGA Tour or the European Tour since 2008.

The 43-year-old is seven-under for the tournament at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, giving him a stroke lead over American Patrick Reed, who posted two rounds of 67.

But Harrington will be sorely disappointed to have ended his round with bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes.

The second round was completed on Saturday after rain delays on Friday and the players will be straight back in action in the third round later on Saturday.

Britain's Ian Poulter's impressive 64 moved him to within two strokes of Harrington and level with American Brendan Steele.

Another British player, former Honda winner Luke Donald, shot a 67 to move three strokes off the lead.

