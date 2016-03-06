March 6 Adam Scott overcame some closing-hole drama to win the WGC-Cadillac Championship in Miami on Sunday for his second win in as many weeks.

The 35-year-old Australian saved par after an errant tee shot at the last to complete a three-under-par 69 and 12-under 276 total for a one-shot victory over American Bubba Watson, who shot 68 on the difficult Blue Monster course at Doral.

Scott, who won the Honda Classic last Sunday, began the day three shots behind third-round leader Rory McIlroy and fell further behind when he double-bogeyed the third and fifth holes.

The world number nine, however, responded with a run of six birdies in nine holes from the sixth.

At the 18th, Scott hit his tee shot in the right rough seven feet behind a palm tree that was in his direct line to the green.

Scott missed the green left, but was fortunate when his ball stayed out of the water coming to rest atop the heavy grass, just inside the hazard line. He managed to get up and down for his par.

Overnight leader McIlroy, the world number three, was unable to get on track, posting three bogeys before his first birdie at the short par-4 16th. A 74 left the Northern Irishman in a tie for third with Englishman Danny Willett two shots off the pace.

American Phil Mickelson bogeyed the final hole to finish alone in fifth on 279 after a 70. (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine)