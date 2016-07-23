OAKVILLE, Ontario, July 23 American Brandt Snedeker started strong and finished with an eagle to take a one-shot lead over U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson and 21-year-old Canadian amateur Jared du Toit after the third round at the Canadian Open on Saturday.

Snedeker, the 2013 winner, reeled off five straight birdies from the second hole and closed strongly too for a 66 and a nine-under 207 total.

Snedeker sank a seven-footer eagle at the par-five 18th, while du Toit wowed the home crowd with a 40-foot eagle putt of his own for 70.

No Canadian has won the national championship since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

Johnson, who has five straight top-10 showings, including wins at the U.S. Open and WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, birdied the final hole for a 71. (Editing by Andrew Both)