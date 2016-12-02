Dec 2 Tiger Woods, in his second round of competitive golf since returning from a chronic back injury that kept him out for almost 16 months, shot a flawless seven-under 65 at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Friday.

Fourteen-times major winner Woods, who teed off alone after partner Justin Rose of Britain pulled out of the 18-man tournament with a bad back, was three-under on the front nine and four-under on the homeward stretch.

The former world number one, host of the unofficial PGA Tour event that has no cut, was within inches of an ace at the par-three 12th hole at the exclusive Albany course.

The 40-year-old American also made a strong start to the opening round on Thursday when he was four-under through eight holes.

He held a brief share of the lead at that point but ended up with a one-over 73 after double-bogeying two of the last three holes.

Woods, now ranked 898th in the world, was tied for 10th position at the end of his round, six behind leader JB Holmes of the U.S. who had played 10 holes.

"Yesterday I had it going and lost it. Today was different," Woods said.

"It feels good. I played the middle of the round better, kept the momentum going and moved myself up the board." (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Tony Jimenez)