Jan 26 Tiger Woods produced the good, the bad and the ugly in his first PGA Tour start in 17 months on Thursday while Olympic champion Justin Rose set the early pace in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Back in the familiar surroundings of Torrey Pines outside San Diego where he has won eight tournaments as a professional, Woods scrambled well on his front nine and made two early birdies after the turn before badly losing steam on the way to a four-over 76 on the South Course.

While Rose eagled two of the four par-fives on the easier North layout to move one ahead of the field with a sparkling seven-under 65, Woods dropped six shots in six holes from the 12th to end the day a distant 11 strokes off the pace.

It was the 41-year-old's highest opening round to begin a PGA Tour season since he turned professional in late 1996.

Woods, who was sidelined by back pain and a series of surgeries, had not competed in a regular PGA Tour event since August 2015 and is also adjusting to new equipment this week following his switch to TaylorMade clubs. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in St. Augustine, Florida; Editing by Frank Pingue)