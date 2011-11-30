Dustin Johnson plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during his first round foursome match at The Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone/Files

American world number five Dustin Johnson is expected to be sidelined until at least early January after having knee surgery on Tuesday, his manager said.

The big-hitting Johnson, a five-times winner on the U.S. PGA Tour, had experienced pain in his right knee since July and underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage damage.

"All is well - no worries! Feelin' good...or is that the meds!? Appreciate all the support but it's all pretty minor stuff," Johnson said on his Twitter feed.

Earlier in the day, Johnson's doctor said in a statement: "His prognosis is excellent and we expect a quick and speedy recovery."

Johnson's manager, David Winkle, said the American was likely to be on crutches for a week before resuming his normal practice routine in late December before competing again by early to mid-January.

Johnson won his fifth PGA Tour title at The Barclays in August, triumphing by two shots in an event cut to 54 holes because of Hurricane Irene.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Thousand Oaks, California; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)