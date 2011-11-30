Nov 29 American world number five Dustin
Johnson is expected to be sidelined until at least early
January after having knee surgery on Tuesday, his manager
said.
The big-hitting Johnson, a five-times winner on the U.S.
PGA Tour, had experienced pain in his right knee since July and
underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage damage.
"All is well - no worries! Feelin' good...or is that the
meds!? Appreciate all the support but it's all pretty minor
stuff," Johnson said on his Twitter feed.
Earlier in the day, Johnson's doctor said in a statement:
"His prognosis is excellent and we expect a quick and speedy
recovery."
Johnson's manager, David Winkle, said the American was
likely to be on crutches for a week before resuming his normal
practice routine in late December before competing again by
early to mid-January.
Johnson won his fifth PGA Tour title at The Barclays in
August, triumphing by two shots in an event cut to 54 holes
because of Hurricane Irene.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Thousand Oaks,
California; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on
this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)