KOHLER, Wisconsin Aug 13 A double-bogey on his final hole left Martin Kaymer with a bitter taste in his mouth after he had played good, grinding golf for most of his opening round at the PGA Championship on Thursday.

The German, who won the PGA Championship when it was last played at Whistling Straits five years ago, had battled hard to record five birdies and a bogey on the challenging links-style layout where the wind picked up over the closing stretch.

However, he stumbled badly at the par-four ninth where his tee shot found the right rough and his second shot ended up well short of the green before he signed off with a three-putt from 20 feet to complete a two-under-par 70.

"It was obviously a very disappointing finish," former world number one Kaymer told reporters. "I played really well and hit a lot of quality shots. I gave myself a lot of chances but didn't make many putts.

"I made a few here and there but I gave myself plenty of chances to shoot five or six under par, then I finished by losing two shots.

"That's obviously a tough one to swallow, especially in those (windy) conditions. You fight all day long to shoot a good round and so to finish that way is very frustrating."

Kaymer, who landed his second major title at last year's U.S. Open, felt a three-under score would have been a better reflection of his overall play on Thursday.

"There were a lot of positives to take from today though, the way I hit the ball and the way I hit some putts," said the 30-year-old from Dusseldorf, who played with Americans Tiger Woods and Keegan Bradley in the opening round.

"I was very happy about that, but under those conditions this morning, three-under would have been a good round, but two-under is only OK. That is why it is tough to take." (Editing by Larry Fine)