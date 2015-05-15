CHARLOTTE, North Carolina May 15 Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez won 288 bottles of beer for a hole-in-one during the second round of the European Tour's Spanish Open on Friday.

A few hours later, on the other side of the Atlantic, American Colt Knost recorded an ace at the par-three 17th hole in the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. His reward? Simply the honour on the next tee.

But the former U.S. Amateur champion had no complaints after holing out with a three-iron from what he said was 221 yards.

His feat, just the second ace ever at the tournament, coupled with a birdie at the difficult par-four 18th, helped the American card a four-under-par 68 and advance to the final two rounds.

"Standing on 17, I told (another player in the group) we both needed a miracle to somehow make the cut. That was probably the definition of it," Knost told Golf Channel.

Delighted though he was with his ace at the 17th, in some respects he was happier with his birdie at the last.

"Honestly, I'm more proud of 18, being able to calm myself down and focus and make a birdie on a really hard hole," he said.

Knost posted a one-under total of 143 to end the day nine strokes off the lead.