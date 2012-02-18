By Mark Lamport-Stokes
PACIFIC PALISADES, California
PACIFIC PALISADES, California, Feb 17 (Reuters)
American Matt Kuchar endured a painful bee sting while
climbing into contention at the Northern Trust Open in Friday's
second round.
The three-times PGA Tour champion was stung as he lined up a
birdie putt at the par-three sixth, which he then missed, before
going on to card a two-under-par 69 at Riviera Country Club.
"I haven't been stung by a bee in probably 20 years," world
number 13 Kuchar told reporters after posting a four-under total
of 138, two strokes off the lead. "I had stopped being scared of
bees as a matter of fact. The thing got me, and it was really
painful. It was not much fun."
Kuchar was stung on his forearm, and then missed a
six-footer for birdie before tapping in for par.
"I wasn't quite sure what was going to be the end result of
a bee sting," said the 33-year-old, who won last year's World
Cup for the United States in partnership with Gary Woodland.
"It felt like my elbow was a bit on fire after the bee
sting, but I kept going. They (doctors) said if you have trouble
breathing, stop and we'll try to help you from there.
"But thankfully everything continued to go pretty normally.
I continued played some good golf. I had a lot of chances, and
played seven and eight and nine pretty well."
Kuchar, whose most recent PGA Tour victory came at the 2010
Barclays tournament, compiled three birdies and a lone bogey in
breezy sunshine at Riviera where the small greens have been
difficult to negotiate this week.
"Getting balls close to the pins is a tricky thing because
of how firm they seem to be," said Kuchar, who set a PGA Tour
record last year by piling up $4,23 million in earnings without
winning a tournament.
"That first bounce is always a big bounce, and then short of
the greens is so sticky you really can't land the ball short."
