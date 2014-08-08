(updates with latest scores)
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 8 Latest second-round leaderboard at the 96th PGA Championship being played at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday (U.S. unless stated):
Par Holes
Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) -9 F
Lee Westwood (England) -8 10
Jim Furyk -8 8
Ryan Palmer -7 F
Jason Day (Australia) -7 10
Rickie Fowler -6 11
Graham DeLaet (Canada) -5 F
Steve Stricker -5 F
Henrik Stenson (Sweden) -5 F
Joost Lulten (Netherlands) -5 13
Victor Dubuisson (France) -5 11
Edoardo Molinari (Italy) -5 6
Kevin Chappell -4 10
Jimmy Walker -4 9
Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) -4 6
Other notable players:
Phil Mickelson -3 9
Adam Scott (Australia) -1 11
Ernie Els (South Africa) -1 11
Justin Rose (England) +1 7
Sergio Garcia (Spain) E F
Bubba Watson E F
Martin Kaymer (Germany) +2 F
Tiger Woods +7 9 (Editing by Larry Fine)