SPRINGFIELD, New Jersey, July 31 Players will be entitled to preferred lies during the final round of the weather-interrupted PGA Championship due to the wet conditions at Baltusrol Golf Club, officials said on Sunday.

More than half an inch (1.5 cms) of rain fell overnight to further soak a course where rain and thunderstorms suspended play in the midst of the third round on Saturday at the year's final major championship.

Players returned to the course early on Sunday to complete their third rounds, with the final round starting from 8:40 AM ET (1240 GMT) using the same pairings from round three.

"With the weather forecast calling for periods of heavy rain for today, tonight and tomorrow, the final round of the 98th PGA Championship will be played with Preferred Lies for a ball that lies on a closely mown area through the green," the PGA said in a statement on Sunday.

Players will be allowed to lift, clean and place their balls under the ruling.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing Ed Osmond)