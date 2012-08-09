KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 9 Dutchman Joost Luiten's four-under-par 68 turned heads during Thursday's opening round of the PGA Championship but bogeys at his final four holes denied him the status of overnight leader.

The 26-year-old, who has a single European Tour win to his name, is hoping to become the first Dutchman to win a major and after an eagle at the par-five 16th he was five-under through his opening seven holes, having started on the 10th.

Three more birdies took him to eight-under after 14 holes and moved him into sole ownership of the lead before he ended his round in disappointing fashion.

"I played really well and then to finish the round with four straight bogeys is not a good feeling," said Luiten, who is two shots off the clubhouse lead. "But it has been a good experience and I just have to take that into the next rounds and try to stay positive."

Luiten has never featured in a U.S. major before and his two appearances at the British Open were low-key, finishing tied for 63rd in 2011 and level 45th at Royal Lytham this year.

"It was a great feeling to be out there with the crowds cheering me on and playing so well in a major," said Luiten, who competed as a ski jumper in his youth.

Despite having been drilled in one of the most nerve-wracking of sports, Luiten said he still felt edgy when he found himself in such an elevated position after 14 holes.

"You can't deny that you get nervous when you start playing so well in a major and take a big lead but I was just a little bit too aggressive with my putts on six and seven," he said.

"I was in the birdie mode and when you are thinking like that all you want to do is to try and make more birdies. The two putts on six and seven I should really have lagged them to the holes and made the pars.

"Those were unnecessary bogeys and then I just hit two iron shots in the wrong spots on the eighth and ninth and you make bogeys when you do that on a golf course like this." (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)