By Simon Evans
| KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 12 In his
first ever tournament in the United States, Britain's David Lynn
finished second in the PGA Championship on Sunday, earning him a
"dream come true" qualification for the Masters.
The 38-year-old European Tour regular has just one career
win - the 2004 KLM Open - but produced a superb four-under round
of 68 on Sunday for a final score of five-under 283, bettered
only by the majestic Rory McIlroy, who won by eight strokes.
"I've never been exempt to play anything in America, so
that's the reason why I've never been over here. This is a good
start," Lynn told reporters with a grin when asked why it had
taken him so long to appear in the United States.
"To come and perform the way I have this week in a major is
very special and a great achievement. It has not sunk in
properly yet to be honest," he said shortly after finishing his
round which earned him $865,000.
Lynn, from Stoke on Trent, skipped last month's Austrian
Open to protect his top 100 world ranking and earn a first spot
in the PGA Championship - just his second major after featuring
in the 2003 British Open, where he finished tied for 53rd.
"I got the phone call the Tuesday of the week before the
tournament and flew out on Sunday," he said.
"Turning up at the course for the first time, there was more
excitement than nerves. I'm about to play my first event in
America and I'm going to see a lot of faces that I've seen on
television, so that was good.
"Watching the 1991 Ryder Cup here. It was always a place
that intrigued me. I mean, visually from the air, it looks
amazing and it's not disappointing when you turn up here," he
said.
The Ocean Course has a links feel, running next to sand
dunes and providing plenty of sea breeze that helped Lynn feel
at home.
"I have to say, with the wind, it probably is a little bit
European. I noticed that I think there was eight players in the
top 10 going into today's round were European," he added.
"The only thing I've struggled with this week is the
humidity. I've been wearing a rain glove because my hands get
quite sweaty. It has been quite hot and humid.
"But it's lived up to its expectations for me. I've loved
the golf course, and the crowds has been fantastic, everything
has been great," he said.
The finish ensures Lynn a place at next year's U.S. Masters
and he could barely contain his delight.
"The Masters, well, all the four majors are the tournaments
that as a kid you sit home and you watch. Seeing Augusta as many
times as I have, it's like I know the place and I've never even
been there.
"So to actually go and get to experience it is going to be
amazing," he said.
