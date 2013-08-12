Golf-American Thompson leads by two at ANA Inspiration
April 1 American Lexi Thompson built on her success at the ANA Inspiration with a third-round five-under-par 67 on Saturday to grab a two-shot lead heading into the final round.
Aug 11 A list of the last 21 major championship winners after American Jason Dufner clinched the 95th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York on Sunday.
2013
August - Jason Dufner (United States), PGA Championship
July - Phil Mickelson (United States), British Open
June - Justin Rose (England), U.S. Open
April - Adam Scott (Australia), Masters
2012
August - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), PGA Championship
July - Ernie Els (South Africa), British Open
June - Webb Simpson (United States), U.S. Open
April - Bubba Watson (United States), Masters
2011
August - Keegan Bradley (United States), PGA Championship
July - Darren Clarke (Northern Ireland), British Open
June - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), U.S. Open
April - Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Masters
2010
August - Martin Kaymer (Germany), PGA Championship
July - Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), British Open
June - Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland), U.S. Open
April - Phil Mickelson (United States), Masters
2009
August - Yang Yong-eun (South Korea), PGA Championship
July - Stewart Cink (United States), British Open
June - Lucas Glover (United States), U.S. Open
April - Angel Cabrera (Argentina), Masters
2008
August - Padraig Harrington (Ireland), PGA Championship
* Kang vying for late Masters invite (Adds Kang, Fowler quotes)
March 31 South Korea's Kang Sung-hoon, who needs a win this week to earn a U.S. Masters invite, led by six shots after the second round of the Shell Houston Open on Friday while the final Augusta tune-up ended early for a quartet of major champions.