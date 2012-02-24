By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| MARANA, Arizona
MARANA, Arizona Feb 24 American Matt
Kuchar became the first player to reach the quarter-finals of
the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship when he ousted German
world number four Martin Kaymer 4&3 on Friday.
Kuchar came from one down after three holes with a
rock-solid performance at Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club
as Kaymer, beaten by Luke Donald in last year's final,
perpetually struggled on the tricky greens.
World number 14 Kuchar struck his tee shot to within two
feet of the cup at the par-three sixth for a conceded birdie to
go one up before his lead was doubled when Kaymer three-putted
from six feet to bogey the par-five eighth.
The consistent American then birdied the 10th and 11th to go
four up before sealing the win with a matching par on the 15th
green.
Soon after, Hunter Mahan completed another upset when he
stunned U.S. Ryder Cup team mate and world number five Steve
Stricker 4&3 after a sizzling display in the Sonoran desert.
In-form Mahan piled up nine birdies in dazzling sunshine,
the last of them conceded by Stricker from just two feet at the
driveable par-four 15th to end the match.
British world number three Lee Westwood was three up on
American Nick Watney after 14 holes while second-ranked Northern
Irishman Rory McIlroy was three up on Spaniard Miguel Angel
Jimenez after 10.
In other matches, Swede Peter Hanson was two up on American
Brandt Snedeker after 12 holes and Mark Wilson was four up on
fellow American Dustin Johnson, also after 12.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)