* Woods edges past Fernandez-Castano one up
* Bae upsets Poulter 4&3; Yang edges McDowell 2&1
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
MARANA, Arizona, Feb 22 Top seed and
defending champion Luke Donald crashed out of the WGC-Accenture
Match Play Championship on Wednesday, losing 5&4 to late-entry
Ernie Els in the opening round.
Donald won last year's title with an imperious display,
never trailing in any of his six matches, but he struggled
against South African Els on a sun-splashed day at Dove
Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.
The triple major champion made the most of an error-prone
performance by the British world number one and sealed victory
when he sank a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-four 14th.
"I'm not sure where to start," a subdued Donald told
reporters. "I just didn't play very well. It's disappointing.
I've been working really hard.
"I struggled. I gave away too many holes and made too many
mistakes. You can't do that in match play against anyone, let
alone Ernie."
The lowest-ranked player in the elite field of 64, former
world number one Els was gifted a spot at Dove Mountain when
Phil Mickelson withdrew to spend time with his family.
While three-times winner Tiger Woods scraped through one up
against Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Charl Schwartzel and Bae
Sang-moon both won their opening matches in comfort.
Masters champion Schwartzel of South Africa eased past
big-hitting American Gary Woodland 4&2 and South Korean Bae
upset Britain's Ian Poulter, the 2010 champion, 4&3.
British world number three Lee Westwood beat Belgian Nicolas
Colsaerts 3&1 and fourth-ranked German Martin Kaymer advanced
with a 4&2 win over Australian left-hander Greg Chalmers.
FLUCTUATING ENCOUNTER
Woods, winner of this event in 2003, 2004 and 2008, was two
down to Fernandez-Castano after just two holes but finally ended
a wildly fluctuating encounter with an eight-foot par putt at
the 18th.
"We both made our share of mistakes, there's no doubt about
that, but somehow I was able to move on," Woods said.
In other first-round matches, in-form South Korean Yang
Yong-eun beat Britain's Graeme McDowell 2&1 and Dustin Johnson
scraped past fellow American Jim Furyk after 20 holes.
Yang, who became the first Asian male to win a major with
his victory at the 2009 PGA Championship, produced sizzling form
with seven birdies in the first match out.
"I ran into a man that played extremely well," a frustrated
McDowell said. "I felt like I had to follow him all day long,
and I did most of the day, but he didn't put a foot wrong.
"I made six birdies today. You just run into the wrong guy
on the wrong day, and you have got your work cut out. I didn't
take care of business, so I'm disappointed, yeah."
Soon after Yang's win, Japan's Ryo Ishikawa came from three
down after 13 holes to beat American Bill Haas one up before
Paul Lawrie edged fellow Briton Justin Rose by the same margin
on a breezy, sun-splashed day in the Arizona desert.
Ishikawa birdied 14, 15 and 17 before wrapping up victory on
the 18th green against an in-form opponent who won the PGA
Tour's Northern Trust Open on Sunday in a playoff.
"Through the first 13 holes, it was really tough and I
wasn't playing that well," Ishikawa said through an interpreter.
"But the last five holes, I was able to compete with the
opponent. This course is suited for me."
In other matches, Hunter Mahan battled past fellow American
Zach Johnson after 19 holes and Italian Matteo Manassero never
trailed on his way to a 3&2 win over American Webb Simpson.
