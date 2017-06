MARANA, Arizona Feb 21 Ireland's Shane Lowry beat world number one Rory McIlroy 1 up to pull off the biggest upset in the snow-delayed first round of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship on Thursday.

Ranked 68th in the world, Lowry chipped in twice for birdie after the turn to take control before getting up and down from a greenside bunker to par the 18th and seal victory. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Peter Rutherford)