By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| MARANA, Arizona
MARANA, Arizona Feb 22 Former U.S. Open
winner Graeme McDowell once again found himself on the wrong
side of the vagaries of golf at the WGC-Accenture Match Play
Championship when he lost to Yang Yong-eun 2&1 on Wednesday.
Northern Irishman McDowell recorded six birdies in dazzling
sunshine at Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club but he ran
into a human buzz-saw as he was trumped by a red-hot Yang in the
opening round.
The South Korean, who beat McDowell in the third round here
last year, birdied four of the first seven holes before sealing
victory with his seventh birdie of the day at the par-four 17th.
"You just run into the wrong guy on the wrong day, and you
have got your work cut out. I didn't take care of business, so
I'm disappointed, yeah," a frustrated McDowell told reporters.
"He beat me last year and he seems to have my number a
little bit, you know. I have a tendency to bring out the best in
guys around this track for some reason."
McDowell, who clinched his first major title at the 2010
U.S. Open, has won only three matches in five appearances at the
World Golf Championships event, a statistic that boggles his
mind.
"I have played better than that every year I have been here,
but that's just the way the cookie crumbles with this
tournament," the 32-year-old said.
"It's a strange feeling packing your clubs at 11:05 a.m. on
a Wednesday morning having made six birdies. I love this resort
... but this golf course has not been good to me. It just
doesn't inspire me to make a ton of birdies."
McDowell felt the turning point in his match came at the
par-four seventh where Yang, winner of the 2009 PGA
Championship, rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt and the Briton
then missed his attempt from eight feet.
"Then I kind of miss it in the wrong place on nine, and I
lose that," the Northern Irishman added. "So from being all
flat, I was two down.
"But you know what? This is the start of a great run of golf
for me. I'm very happy where my game is at. I made some great
clutch putts out there today.
"This just gives you nothing, this tournament, if you run
into the wrong guy."
