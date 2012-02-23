Feb 23 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship second round results from Marana, Arizona on Thursday. Peter Hanson (Sweden) beat Ernie Els (South Africa) 5 & 4 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) beat Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 2 & 1 Mark Wilson (U.S.) beat Robert Rock (Britain) 3 & 2 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) beat Francesco Molinari (Italy) 7 & 5 Martin Kaymer (Germany) beat David Toms (U.S.) 2 & 0 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) beat Bubba Watson (U.S.) 3 & 2 Steve Stricker (U.S.) beat Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) by 1 hole Hunter Mahan (U.S.) beat Y.E. Yang (South Korea) 5 & 3 Rory McIlroy (Britain) beat Anders Hansen (Denmark) 3 & 2 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) beat Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 2 & 1 John Senden (Australia) beat Jason Day (Australia) 6 & 5 Bae Sang-moon (South Korea) beat Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) by 1 hole Lee Westwood (Britain) beat Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 3 & 2 Nick Watney (U.S.) beat Tiger Woods (U.S.) by 1 hole Martin Laird (Britain) beat Matteo Manassero (Italy) 2 & 1 Paul Lawrie (Britain) beat Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) by 1 hole (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double-click on the newslink below: for more golf stories