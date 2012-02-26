MARANA, Arizona Feb 26 Rory McIlroy booked his place in the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship final after coming from three down to beat Lee Westwood 3&1 with a scintillating seven-birdie display on Sunday.

The Northern Irish world number two sealed victory on the 17th green, where Westwood missed an eight-foot par putt. He will face American Hunter Mahan in the title match later on Sunday at Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

Mahan never trailed on his way to a 2&1 victory over compatriot Mark Wilson and, like McIlroy, he will appear in the Match Play final for the first time.

Should McIlroy go on to clinch his first World Golf Championships title, he would depose Britain's Luke Donald as world number one when the rankings are issued on Monday.

Sunday's semi-final between McIlroy and world number three Westwood had been hugely anticipated, and it lived up to expectations with stunning twists and turns along with top-quality golf.

Westwood made a sizzling start on a cool clear morning in the Arizona desert, two birdies in the first four holes helping him go three up on McIlroy.

However the Englishman bogeyed the par-four fifth, after missing a downhill putt from 10 feet, and McIlroy seized control with three birdies in the next four holes.

The mop-haired Northern Irishman drained a 30-footer at the par-three sixth, a 15-footer at the par-five eighth and an eight-footer at the ninth to reach the turn one up.

MCILROY CELEBRATION

McIlroy then drained a 25-foot birdie putt at the par-three 12th, pumping his right fist in celebration, to go two up on his opponent.

An errant drive by Westwood at the par-five 13th ended up in the collar of a woman's shirt and McIlroy, who reached the green in two, two-putted for birdie there to go three up.

Westwood immediately responded with a stunning eagle at the driveable par-four 15th where he sank an 18-foot putt to trim McIlroy's advantage.

In the first match out, Mahan birdied the second and fourth holes to go two up before Wilson clawed back by sinking an 18-foot birdie putt at the fifth.

Wilson bogeyed the seventh after missing the green with his approach and the duo recorded matching birdies at the 10th and 11th for Mahan to stay two up until he bogeyed the 12th.

Mahan tightened his grip by sinking a seven-foot birdie putt at the driveable par-four 15th, where Wilson needed three shots to reach the green, to go two up.

The match ended when both players parred the 17th, Wilson reaching that hole for the first time this week in five encounters. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)