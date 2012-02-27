Feb 26 Winners of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship since 1999 following the 2&1 victory by American Hunter Mahan over Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy in Sunday's final in Marana, Arizona (U.S. unless stated): 2012 Hunter Mahan, Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Marana, Arizona 2011 Luke Donald (Britain), Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Marana, Arizona 2010 Ian Poulter (Britain), Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Marana, Arizona 2009 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia), Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Marana, Arizona 2008 Tiger Woods, Dove Mountain's Gallery Golf Club, Marana, Arizona 2007 Henrik Stenson (Sweden), Dove Mountain's Gallery Golf Club, Marana, Arizona 2006 Ogilvy, La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California 2005 David Toms, La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California 2004 Woods, La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California 2003 Woods, La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California 2002 Kevin Sutherland, La Costa Resort and Spa, California 2001 Steve Stricker, The Metropolitan Club, Victoria, Australia 2000 Darren Clarke (Britain), La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California 1999 Jeff Maggert, La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, California (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)