Tiger Woods of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the World Golf Championships (WGC)-Accenture Match Play Championships golf tournament at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Dove Mountain in Marana, Arizona February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

MARANA, Arizona Tiger Woods' bid for a first PGA Tour victory in over two years ended prematurely on Thursday when he lost one-down to fellow American Nick Watney at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship.

The former world number one struggled with his putting on the heavily contoured greens at Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton Golf Club and never got back on level terms after going one down at the 10th.

Though Woods won the par-three 16th after his opponent's tee shot sailed over the grandstand at the back of the green to trim the deficit from two-down, he missed a six-foot birdie putt at the 18th to keep the second-round match alive.

A three-times winner of the event, Woods had scraped through his opening match on Wednesday one up against Spaniard Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano.

The 14-times major chamnpion has not triumphed on the PGA Tour since the 2009 BMW Championship.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)