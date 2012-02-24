* Poor putting costs Woods dearly
* Misses six-footer to lose on 18th green
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
MARANA, Arizona, Feb 23 Tiger Woods' bid
for a first PGA Tour victory in over two years ended prematurely
on Thursday when he lost one-down to fellow American Nick Watney
at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship.
The former world number one struggled with his putting on
the heavily contoured greens at Dove Mountain's Ritz-Carlton
Golf Club and never got back on level terms after going one down
at the 10th.
Though Woods won the par-three 16th after his opponent's tee
shot sailed over the grandstand at the back of the green to trim
the deficit from two-down, he missed a six-foot birdie putt at
the 18th to keep the second-round match alive.
"I hit it well all day," three-times champion Woods told
reporters after going out in the second round for a third time
at the elite World Golf Championships event. "I didn't make any
putts today and subsequently I didn't win the match.
"I was fighting the blocks all day with my putter. The
putter was going back a little bit shut, and subsequently I let
it go and it goes left, and I block it right.
"A left-to-right putt right there, I took it slightly shut
right there, and I knew it, and blocked it open," he said of his
birdie putt on the 18th green which slid past the right edge of
the cup.
Woods, who had scraped through his opening match on
Wednesday one up against Spaniard Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano,
took some comfort from the quality of his shot-making over the
closing holes.
"I didn't miss a single shot coming in, which is good," the
36-year-old said. "That was fun to hit the ball that well.
Unfortunately I just didn't make a putt when I needed it."
BIRDIE START
On a sun-splashed day on the Arizona desert, Woods lost the
opening hole when he missed a 13-foot birdie putt after Watney
had rolled in an 18-footer.
However, the former world number one squared the match with
a two-putt birdie at the par-five second before going one up
after his opponent three-putted to bogey the fourth.
Woods stumbled at the par-four seventh, horseshoeing out
with a par putt from just five feet to slip back to all square.
Worse was to follow at the par-four 10th where Woods found a
fairway bunker off the tee and then hit his second, from an
awkward lie, under a cactus right of the fairway.
He failed to reach the green with a left-handed shot and
eventually conceded the hole after missing a bogey putt from 22
feet.
Watney sank a 17-foot birdie putt at the par-three 12th to
go two up and Woods missed birdie putts from 10 feet at the 13th
and seven feet at the 15th to squander chances of cutting back
the lead.
Woods won the par-three 16th where Watney bogeyed after his
tee shot had sailed over the back of the grandstand to trim the
deficit but he failed to make up any further ground over the
last two holes.
Champion at this event in 2003, 2004 and 2008, Woods has not
triumphed on the PGA Tour since the 2009 BMW Championship.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene
Cherry/Patrick Johnston)