Factbox on Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who won his second major title by eight shots in the 94th PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina on Sunday.

* Born May 4, 1989, in Holywood, Northern Ireland.

TALENTED SPORTSMAN

* Supplied early evidence of his golfing skills when he hit a 40-yard drive at the age of two.

* Represented Europe at the 2004 Junior Ryder Cup and capped a glittering amateur career by reaching the top of the world rankings and winning the European championship in 2006.

EUROPEAN WINNER

* Caught the eye with a superb opening 68 in the 2007 British Open at Carnoustie, the only bogey-free round of the day, before turning professional after the Walker Cup two months later.

* Made the cut in his first professional event, the British Masters, before finishing third in his next appearance at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

* Enjoyed a successful first full season on the European Tour in 2008 with six top-10s, including second place at the European Masters. In November of that year, he was beaten in a playoff by Taiwan's Lin Wen-tang for the European Tour co-sanctioned Hong Kong Open.

EUROPEAN TOUR BREAKTHROUGH

* Played in 11 events on the 2009 U.S. PGA Tour, tying for 10th at the U.S. Open and placing joint third at the PGA Championship. Claimed his first European Tour title at the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic by one stroke over Justin Rose and finishing second behind Lee Westwood in the 2009 European order of merit.

* Tiger Woods tipped McIlroy as a future world number one while talking to reporters at the 2009 WGC-CA Championship in Miami. "He has all of the components to be the best in the world, there's no doubt," Woods said. "It's just a matter of time and experience in big events."

* McIlroy produced a spectacular rookie season on the PGA Tour in 2010 and clinched his first title on the U.S. circuit after shooting a course record 10-under-par 62 to win the Quail Hollow Championship by four strokes.

* Opened the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews with a sizzling record-equalling 63 before ending the week in a tie for third and shared third place at the PGA Championship. Made his Ryder Cup debut later that year at Celtic Manor where he posted a 1-1-2 record.

* After blowing a golden opportunity to win the 2011 Masters, where he led by four shots going into the final round only to tumble out of contention with a closing 80, he rebounded two months later in the U.S. Open at Congressional where he led after each of the first three rounds before romping home to an eight-shot victory for his maiden major title.

* Made a storming start to the 2012 PGA Tour with four top-three places in his first five appearances, including a victory at the Honda Classic in March, but then lost form with three missed cuts in his next four events.

* Criticised in some quarters for not spending enough time practising the game, McIlroy tied for fifth at last week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational before going to clinch his second major crown by a record eight shots in the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

