Aug 12 Factbox on Northern Ireland's Rory
McIlroy, who won his second major title by eight shots in the
94th PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South
Carolina on Sunday.
* Born May 4, 1989, in Holywood, Northern Ireland.
TALENTED SPORTSMAN
* Supplied early evidence of his golfing skills when he hit
a 40-yard drive at the age of two.
* Represented Europe at the 2004 Junior Ryder Cup and capped
a glittering amateur career by reaching the top of the world
rankings and winning the European championship in 2006.
EUROPEAN WINNER
* Caught the eye with a superb opening 68 in the 2007
British Open at Carnoustie, the only bogey-free round of the
day, before turning professional after the Walker Cup two months
later.
* Made the cut in his first professional event, the British
Masters, before finishing third in his next appearance at the
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
* Enjoyed a successful first full season on the European
Tour in 2008 with six top-10s, including second place at the
European Masters. In November of that year, he was beaten in a
playoff by Taiwan's Lin Wen-tang for the European Tour
co-sanctioned Hong Kong Open.
EUROPEAN TOUR BREAKTHROUGH
* Played in 11 events on the 2009 U.S. PGA Tour, tying for
10th at the U.S. Open and placing joint third at the PGA
Championship. Claimed his first European Tour title at the 2009
Dubai Desert Classic by one stroke over Justin Rose and
finishing second behind Lee Westwood in the 2009 European order
of merit.
* Tiger Woods tipped McIlroy as a future world number one
while talking to reporters at the 2009 WGC-CA Championship in
Miami. "He has all of the components to be the best in the
world, there's no doubt," Woods said. "It's just a matter of
time and experience in big events."
* McIlroy produced a spectacular rookie season on the PGA
Tour in 2010 and clinched his first title on the U.S. circuit
after shooting a course record 10-under-par 62 to win the Quail
Hollow Championship by four strokes.
* Opened the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews with a
sizzling record-equalling 63 before ending the week in a tie for
third and shared third place at the PGA Championship. Made his
Ryder Cup debut later that year at Celtic Manor where he posted
a 1-1-2 record.
* After blowing a golden opportunity to win the 2011
Masters, where he led by four shots going into the final round
only to tumble out of contention with a closing 80, he rebounded
two months later in the U.S. Open at Congressional where he led
after each of the first three rounds before romping home to an
eight-shot victory for his maiden major title.
* Made a storming start to the 2012 PGA Tour with four
top-three places in his first five appearances, including a
victory at the Honda Classic in March, but then lost form with
three missed cuts in his next four events.
* Criticised in some quarters for not spending enough time
practising the game, McIlroy tied for fifth at last week's
WGC-Bridgestone Invitational before going to clinch his second
major crown by a record eight shots in the PGA Championship at
Kiawah Island.
