May 2 U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy has taken
a leaf out of Tiger Woods' book by limiting his playing schedule
this year in a bid to prolong his career.
The popular 22-year-old Northern Irishman, the world number
two and well established as one of the most exciting players in
the game, plans to compete in roughly 23 events in 2012, seven
fewer than last season.
"I don't want to be burned out by the time I'm 30," McIlroy
told reporters on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's opening round of
the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"I want to try and prolong my career as much as I can. I
sometimes take a little bit too much out of myself, especially
at the end of the season.
"The most important time for me in the golf season is from
the start of April until the end of August. That's when all the
big tournaments are and that's when you want to play your best
golf."
Woods, a 14-times major champion, has made an art form of
peaking for golf's biggest events and, when fit, has generally
played in no more than 22 tournaments worldwide each year.
McIlroy, who clinched his first major title in last year's
U.S. Open at Congressional, is eager to return to the major
winner's circle and knows he needs to stay as fresh as he can,
both mentally and physically.
"All the stuff either side of that (April through August) is
more preparation work and making sure that your game is getting
ready and your body is physically ready for that time of the
year," he said.
"I've got a busy stretch coming up now ... here, Players
(Championship), back at Wentworth (England), Memorial
(tournament), U.S. Open. I want to play good here and try and
build up to the U.S. Open. That's the next big target for me.
"I know I've been criticised a little bit for not playing as
much as some other guys leading into these few weeks, but I know
I've got a big stretch coming up, and I want to be as fresh as
possible for this."
McIlroy, who won his first PGA Tour title at the 2010 Wells
Fargo Championship, returns to Quail Hollow Club this week for
only his second tournament in the last two months.
In his most recent start, he tied for 40th at the Masters,
fading over the weekend after lying joint third following the
second round.
Since then, McIlroy has barely touched a club. He spent time
with his girlfriend, Danish tennis professional Caroline
Wozniacki, in Europe and only returned to golfing practice in
Florida last week.
"I'm trying to find the perfect balance between golf and
having a normal life and everything else," said McIlroy.
"For me there's more to life than just golf. I don't know if
people are surprised to hear that, but I have a lot more going
on in my life than just golf."
