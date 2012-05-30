DUBLIN, Ohio May 30 Rory McIlroy has generally
focused on quality rather than quantity when it comes to playing
tournament golf but he has crammed his schedule with his U.S.
Open title defence just over two weeks away.
Having missed the cut in his last two tournaments worldwide,
the 23-year-old Northern Irishman has decided to sharpen his
game by competing in this week's Memorial tournament and the
June 7-10 St. Jude Championship in Memphis.
"I just feel like I need some rounds," world number two
McIlroy told reporters on Wednesday while preparing for
Thursday's opening round at a sun-drenched Muirfield Village
Golf Club.
"These two-day weeks aren't really that good for me," he
grinned broadly, "so I just want to get some competitive rounds
in.
"I'm working on a few things, and I feel trying to put them
into competition will be the best way for me to prepare going
into the U.S. Open."
McIlroy missed the cut at the PGA Tour's elite Players
Championship earlier this month and also failed to advance at
the European Tour's flagship PGA Championship at Wentworth in
England last week.
"Everyone goes through this, where they just don't feel that
comfortable with their game," said the mop-haired Northern
Irishman who has recorded four top-three finishes in just six
starts on the U.S. circuit this year.
"It's funny because I felt really good the week at Quail
Hollow, got into a playoff there. The Players I felt okay ... I
tried my best, and it just didn't happen. I felt like my game
was in good shape then.
"And then I took the week off and I came back to Wentworth
and felt like it was okay, but once I got into the competitive
rounds, I just started to doubt myself a little bit."
STUNNED MCILROY
McIlroy, who won his third PGA Tour title at the Honda
Classic in March, admitted to being stunned by his poor form in
his last two appearances.
"When you've been on a run where you've hardly finished
outside the top five and then all of a sudden two missed cuts,
it's more of a shock than anything else," he said.
"It's something I haven't really had to deal with in a
while. I just have to knuckle down and figure it out and get
back to the way I was at the start of the year."
Britain's Luke Donald, who deposed McIlroy as world number
one by winning the PGA Championship at Wentworth on Sunday,
expected the Northern Irishman to regain his customary top form
soon.
"Talent can only take you so far, and Rory sounds like he's
kind of got to that point where everything has been pretty easy
up until this point," the Englishman said.
"He's come into a little bit of a bad run of form, and this
game does that to you. It's a fickle game, and it's tough.
You've just got to work through it.
"From a personal standpoint, if I don't put the work in, I'm
not going to get the results. It looks like he's trying to focus
on practising a little bit harder and getting back to what he
does."
