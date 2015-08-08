Aug 8 World number one Rory McIlroy arrived at Whistling Straits for a practice round on Saturday as he bids to return to competitive golf from an ankle injury and defend his PGA Championship title at the links-style venue next week.

Reuters exclusively reported on Monday that the four-times major champion had scheduled a practice round at the site for Saturday, a report that turned out to be accurate even though it was denied by the golfer's publicist.

The Northern Irishman, out of action since he ruptured a ligament in his left ankle while playing soccer with friends on July 4, does not have to commit to the tournament, which starts on Thursday, until his official tee time for the opening round.

McIlroy has been grouped with Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth and British Open winner Zach Johnson for the first two rounds at Whistling Straits. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Akron, Ohio; Editing by Andrew Both)