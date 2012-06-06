June 6 Rory McIlroy does not usually play
tournament golf the week before a major championship but he
could make that a policy of the past should he flourish in
Memphis at the St. Jude Classic starting on Thursday.
Having missed the cut in his last three tournaments
worldwide, the 23-year-old decided to add the Memphis event to
his PGA Tour schedule in a bid to sharpen his game for his title
defence at next week's U.S. Open.
"Getting here and playing the course this morning, and
seeing how excited people are just to have us here, I'm really
happy to be here," Northern Irishman McIlroy told reporters on
Wednesday after competing in the pro-am competition.
"I'm happy to get another competitive tournament in before
next week. It'll be nice to turn around my form here this week
and give myself a chance to win."
Asked whether it had been difficult for him to adjust to the
unusual habit of competing the week before a major, world number
two McIlroy replied: "No, not necessarily.
"If this week I play well and go into the U. S. Open feeling
really good about my game and I play well there, it's something
that I might do in the future.
"But the main thing this week is to just get some more
competitive golf in ... the last three tournaments I've played
I've only played for two days and just haven't really felt like
I've gotten into the tournaments."
An out-of-sorts McIlroy missed the cut at last week's
Memorial tournament in Dublin, Ohio, after battling to a
seven-over-par 79 in cold, wet and windy conditions in the
second round.
Before that, he had failed to advance at the PGA Tour's
elite Players Championship at Sawgrass, and also at the European
Tour's flagship PGA Championship in Wentworth, England.
UNEXPECTED BONUS
McIlroy did, however, benefit from an unexpected bonus
following his missed cut at the Memorial tournament, as the
extra time on his hands allowed him to take an early look at San
Francisco's Olympic Club, venue for next week's U.S. Open.
"I went out and played a little at Olympic on Saturday
evening, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday," McIlroy smiled. "It was
good to play a few rounds there and get a feel for the golf
course.
"I did a lot of good work with my coach Michael Bannon right
there in San Francisco. Even though it wasn't the way I wanted
to spend the weekend, I still felt I got a lot out of it."
McIlroy is the only member of the world's top 10 competing
this week at the TPC Southwind where the par-70 layout has been
softened by rain earlier this week.
"It's playing good, but it's still a tough golf course, a
tough layout," he said. "In previous years it has played a
little firmer. It's a par-70 and guys don't seem to go really
low here.
"I feel like I'm hitting the ball pretty well," McIlroy
added, referring to his form in Wednesday's pro-am. "I made a
few birdies out there and hit some good shots, so I'm looking
forward to the next few days."
American Harrison Frazar defends the St. Jude Classic title
he won last year in a sudden-death playoff with Sweden's Robert
Karlsson.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Frank Pingue)