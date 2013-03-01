March 1 Defending champion and world number one Rory McIlroy walked off the course and withdrew from the Honda Classic after dropping seven shots in his first eight holes on Friday.

The Northern Irishman did not appear to be injured, telling reporters in the parking lot that "I'm not in a great place mentally. I can't really say much, guys. I'm just in a bad place mentally," ESPN.com reported.

The PGA Tour said McIlroy cited "wisdom tooth pain" as the reason for his withdrawal.

McIlroy shot an even-par 70 on Thursday in the opening round at PGA National before a triple bogey, a double bogey and two pars on Friday morning.

After hitting his approach shot into the water on the 18th, his ninth hole of the day, McIlroy walked off the course with his coach and caddie.