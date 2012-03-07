By Simon Evans
DORAL, Florida, March 6 New world number
one Rory McIlroy does not see Tiger Woods as a rival and said
his toughest opponent is simply the golf course he faces each
week.
McIlroy ascended to the top of golf's world rankings with
victory in the Honda Classic on Sunday, keeping his cool after
Woods charged up the leaderboard with a final round 62.
His triumph left his phone buzzing with messages of
congratulations from Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson
and striker Wayne Rooney and also plenty of talk about the sport
having a new rivalry at the top.
Woods's best ever final round score indicated he could yet
get back to something like the form that took him to 14 majors
and be a regular Sunday challenger alongside 22-year-old
McIlroy.
"To be honest in golf, you can have a rival if you want, but
at the end of the day, your biggest rival is a golf course. You
have to be able to beat the golf course more often than not and
that's all you are trying to do," said the Northern Irishman,
who features in this week's WGC-Cadillac Championship at Doral.
"Ultimately you're going to have to beat people coming down
the stretch on Sundays and whether it is Tiger Woods or Phil
Mickelson or Lee Westwood, Luke Donald or Martin Kaymer, or
whoever, I would never really want to say that I am in a rivalry
with someone.
"I just want to go out there and play good golf and solid
golf and if I can do that then people can make up the rivalries
themselves.
"But I don't see myself as anyone's rival out here -- I just
see myself as Rory McIlroy trying to play good golf and winning
tournaments."
The U.S. Open champion acknowledged that his victory at the
PGA National on Sunday had been all the more special with Woods
waiting in the clubhouse knowing he could grab the title if
McIlroy slipped up.
"To be honest, I was probably thinking to myself, could it
not just have been anyone else?" McIlroy said. "It definitely
made Sunday a little more difficult, or more interesting.
"I can sit here and lie and say that it didn't feel better
to have Tiger post a score and to be able to play solid -- it
maybe made it feel a little sweeter than if it had been someone
else."
McIlroy will play the first two rounds this week on the Blue
Monster course with world number two Luke Donald and number
three Lee Westwood.
