June 1 The PGA Tour's long-established event in Miami will move to Mexico City next year, a switch widely reported on Wednesday that has angered Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

According to multiple sources, the elite World Golf Championships event formerly known as the WGC-Cadillac Championship will no longer be staged at Trump's Doral course after the tour was unable to find a new title sponsor.

The PGA Tour had a contract with Doral through to 2023, but Cadillac ended its backing this year and no replacement could be found.

Butch Buchholz, who was brought in last year as the tournament chairman at Doral, told the Miami Herald on Wednesday he had been informed by the PGA Tour on Tuesday that the event would move to Mexico next year.

"I believe they (PGA Tour officials) are sincere when they said they didn't want to leave an event with a 54-year history," Buchholz was quoted as saying.

"They've got an obligation to their board and they couldn't find a sponsor so they had to move. They don't have a choice."

Asked by Reuters for official comment on the tournament's reported departure from Doral, the PGA Tour said that Commissioner Tim Finchem would address the topic during a news conference in Dublin, Ohio later on Wednesday.

Trump, however, blasted the PGA Tour earlier in the day, saying the move was akin to decisions by some U.S. companies to move jobs to Mexico, which has been a frequent refrain of his presidential campaign.

"The PGA Tour has put profit ahead of thousands of American jobs, millions of dollars in revenue for local communities and charities and the enjoyment of hundreds of thousands of fans who make the tournament an annual tradition," he said in a statement.

According to Golf Channel, the World Golf Championships event that brings together the game's leading players will move to Club de Golf Chapultepec near Mexico City where it will be sponsored by the Grupo Salinas conglomerate.

"It is a sad day for Miami, the United States and the game of golf, to have the PGA Tour consider moving the World Golf Championships, which has been hosted in Miami for the last 55 years, to Mexico," Trump said.

Trump has angered many people with his polarizing words on the campaign trail, including his promise to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border, deport 11 million illegal immigrants and temporarily bar Muslims from entering the country.

And his antagonistic comments have previously cost him in the golfing world.

The elite PGA Grand Slam of Golf, a 36-hole stroke-play event that features the winners of the season's four majors, was scrapped last year due to complications over the proposed venue, Trump's National course in Los Angeles.

Trump was criticized for comments he made about undocumented immigrants from Mexico, whom he described as rapists and drug-runners when he launched his bid for the Republican nomination, and plans were made by organizers to seek out a different venue following a mutual agreement between Trump and the PGA of America. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)