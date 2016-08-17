Aug 17 Club de Golf Chapultepec will host next year's World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, the PGA Tour announced on Wednesday.

The March 2-5 tournament at the historic course in Mexico City will mark the first time the event has been held outside Miami, after it was held at Trump Doral for 10 years.

Australian Adam Scott won this year.

The Mexico Championship is one of four events in the WGC series, created in 1999.

"There will be plenty of tough holes that will keep the leaderboard interesting," said Rodrigo Lebois, chairman of Club de Golf Chapultepec, which opened in 1928.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Greensboro, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine)