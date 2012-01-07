Jan 6 Phil Mickelson will launch his 2012
PGA Tour campaign at this month's Humana Challenge in La Quinta,
California, the four-times major champion said on Friday.
The American left-hander is the leading all-time money
winner at the 90-hole pro-am celebrity event, previously known
as the Bob Hope Classic, and clinched the title in 2002 and
2004.
"Some of my best seasons have come after starting at this
event and I'm really excited about coming back again,"
Mickelson, a 39-times PGA Tour winner, said in a statement.
The former world number two has not played in the tournament
since 2007 but was persuaded to return for this year's edition,
which will be the first held in partnership with the William J.
Clinton Foundation established by the former U.S. president.
"I'm honoured to join President Clinton and the Clinton
Foundation for the Humana Challenge," Mickelson said. "I admire
President Clinton and the charitable work of his Foundation,
which helps millions of people around the world."
Mickelson, whose world ranking has slipped to 14th, will
join previous winners Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela (2011) and
Americans Bill Haas (2010), Chad Campbell (2006) and Justin
Leonard (2005) at the Jan. 18-22 event.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Nick Mulvenney)